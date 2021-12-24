Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 255.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $94,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 193,332 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 458,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56. The stock has a market cap of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

