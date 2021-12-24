Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 43,136 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

