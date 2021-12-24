Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NIU. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

