NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Insider John Buchan Sells 48,052 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NNBR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNBR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NN by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NN by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.