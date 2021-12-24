Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 7.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.64. 10,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 902,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLTH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

