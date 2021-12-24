Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.07 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

