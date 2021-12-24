Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €10.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €10.30 ($11.57) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.52.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

