Nord/LB Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.16 ($60.86).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

