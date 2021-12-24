Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,455,431 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,431 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $46,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

