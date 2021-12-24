Nordea Investment Management AB Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

WGO opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

