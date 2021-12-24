Nordea Investment Management AB Has $27.60 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 167.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,838 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tenable were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

