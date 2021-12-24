Nordea Investment Management AB Has $34.19 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Perficient were worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Perficient by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $130.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

