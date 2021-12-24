Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $300.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are a major headwind to the company. Mainly due to supply-chain woes, overall volumes were flat in the September quarter. December-quarter results are also likely to be hit by these negative factors. Moreover, escalated fuel costs (up 44% in the first nine months of 2021) are hurting the bottom line. However, we are impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in these challenging times . In July 2021, the company's board announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. This was the second dividend hike announced by the company this year. Its strong free cash flow generating ability (up 33% in the first nine months of 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The company's liquidity position is commendable too.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $287.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

