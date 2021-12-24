North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

