Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

NPIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

