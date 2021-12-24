Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $548,563.53 and approximately $630.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,062.24 or 0.99311433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.54 or 0.01368314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

