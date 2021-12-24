Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

