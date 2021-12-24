Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $131,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $108.43 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

