NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

NovoCure stock remained flat at $$84.00 on Friday. 435,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,906. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -311.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.