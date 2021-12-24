Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

