NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, NULS has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $91.40 million and $52.00 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

