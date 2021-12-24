Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.
NVEI opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
