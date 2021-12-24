Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NVEI opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

