Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NVVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvve from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.20. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

