nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1,330.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 217,599 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

