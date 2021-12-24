NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,528 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.9% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

