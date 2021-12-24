Nvwm LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.42. The stock has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.