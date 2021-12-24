Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 56.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 868.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $614.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $644.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

