Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

DVN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,813,516. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.