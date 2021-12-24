Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.18. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

