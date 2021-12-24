Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

