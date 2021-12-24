Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

