Nwam LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock opened at $550.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

