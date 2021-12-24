Nwam LLC Sells 4,197 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.57 and a 200-day moving average of $301.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

