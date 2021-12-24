Ocean Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.74 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $573.14 million and approximately $56.74 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

