Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 4.9%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.19. 40,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 45,307,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.