Offerpad Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Offerpad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Offerpad’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE OPAD opened at 7.39 on Friday. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.27 and a twelve month high of 20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

