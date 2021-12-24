Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,594,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

