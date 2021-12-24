Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Acquires £9,999.96 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) insider Adam Hill purchased 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,211.73).

LON:ONC opened at GBX 170 ($2.25) on Friday. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.63 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £117.51 million and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.39.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

