Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Acquires £9,999.96 in Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) insider Adam Hill purchased 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,211.73).

LON:ONC opened at GBX 170 ($2.25) on Friday. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.63 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £117.51 million and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.39.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.