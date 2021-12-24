Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.45 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

