Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

