Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $737,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

