OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $540.00

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.13) and last traded at GBX 538.50 ($7.11), with a volume of 479218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522.50 ($6.90).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.59) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.52) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.94.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

