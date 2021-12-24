Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVID. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

