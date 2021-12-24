Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 4,380 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter.

