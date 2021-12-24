Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $376,247.85 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $896.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

