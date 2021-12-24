Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $208.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.71. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.54 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.