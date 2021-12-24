Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 114,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 206.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,382,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after buying an additional 2,280,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 400.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 395.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,302,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

