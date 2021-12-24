Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CEL-SCI worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVM opened at $8.37 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.