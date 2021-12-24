Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apria were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APR. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Apria by 160.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 320,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Apria by 372.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter.

APR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,794,601 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

