Parthenon LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 12.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

